Prince Harry and Meghan are changing all the rules for the birth of the royal baby - and here's how

London — Prince Harry and Meghan have announced that they have decided to keep plans around their first baby's arrival private.

Kensington Palace officials said in a statement on Thursday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "look forward" to sharing the news of their baby's birth once they have had a chance to "celebrate privately as a new family".

According to Insider, the statement further added that the couple will host a photo call with the new baby in the grounds of Windsor Castle "within a few days of the birth".

This very likely means that Meghan will break with the royal tradition of giving birth at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London and she won't be posing on the steps hours after welcoming the new royal.

READ NEXT:

Where will Meghan give birth to royal baby Sussex? Cape Town - As her due date nears, rumours that Meghan may break a 4-decade royal tradition are rife. According to Daily Mail , the Duchess of Sussex is planning to give birth to her and Prince Harry's first child at a maternity unit nearer to Windsor - where she and Harry will be moving to any day now.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:



"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

MORE LENIENT ON PRINCE HARRY?

As a future king, William is expected to help mark great occasions, while Harry — sixth in the line of succession — has more leeway. Both have in the past expressed deep misgivings about intrusive press coverage.

Harry and Meghan wed in May in a spectacular, internationally televised ceremony at Windsor Castle.

They are expecting their first child in late April or early May. The palace press office has announced very few details about their plans, refusing to comment on unconfirmed British press reports that Meghan may opt for a home birth.

Harry and Meghan say they have not learned the gender of their baby.

The couple recently moved from central London to a more secluded house near their wedding venue.

READ NEXT: