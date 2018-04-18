Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to Namibia for their honeymoon!

Cape Town - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle in just a few weeks in what’s probably the most-anticipated wedding of the year!

Although the day is sure to be nothing short of amazing, the honeymoon promises to be better.

The couple have a glamorous destination planned for their honeymoon.

According to Travel & Leisure magazine a source confirmed that following the royal wedding on 19 May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, the two are jetting off to sun-soaked Namibia.

It's no surprise that Africa has topped the list for the loved-up pair - it was always a strong contender in potential honeymoon destinations, reports The Mirror.

Prince Harry has spoken about his love for Africa, calling it the place where “I feel more like myself than anywhere in the world”.

Harry regularly travels to the continent, with trips to Botswana part and parcel of his role as patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana.

People.com speculates the pair will honeymoon at Hoanib Valley Camp, nestled in Kaokoland, one of Namibia’s most remote and wild locations. It’s surrounded by towering mountains, sand dunes and expanses of desert. It’s also home to unique wildlife, which is a major draw for Harry.

Namibia is renowned for its breathtaking scenery and exotic wildlife as well as its luxurious lodges, which are ideal for privacy.

Kensington Palace is yet to officially comment on the destination.

Sources: The Mirror, Travel & Leisure magazine, People.com

