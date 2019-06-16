Prince Harry celebrates Father's Day with special photo of baby Archie

Cape Town – Prince Harry celebrated his first Father's Day
as a dad with a special photo of his son.
The 34-year-old duke and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,
welcomed a baby boy only a month ago.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May.
The photo, which was shared on the official Sussex Instagram
account, shows little Archie holding onto his dad's finger and is captioned: "Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The
Duke of Sussex."
