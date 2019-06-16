In partnership with

Prince Harry celebrates Father's Day with special photo of baby Archie

2019-06-16 16:34
 
Meghan and Prince Harry pose with their newborn so


Cape Town – Prince Harry celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad with a special photo of his son.

The 34-year-old duke and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcomed a baby boy only a month ago.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May.

The photo, which was shared on the official Sussex Instagram account, shows little Archie holding onto his dad's finger and is captioned: "Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex."

SEE THE PIC HERE:

Read more on:    meghan markle  |  prince harry  |  royals

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu shows American stars how to Vosho and Gwara Gwara The 5 most influential Miss SA winners WATCH: Bonang Matheba’s amazing Idols SA ‘audition’ Instagram compares Tamaryn Green to Miss Universe Philippines calling them lookalikes Ava Phillipe’s boyfriend looks exactly like her father, Ryan Phillipe
Everything you need to know about streaming sport live on Showmax Khloé Kardashian shows off her ‘KAK’ bag Kylie Jenner and estranged friend Jordyn Woods exchange words in public PICS: Meet some of the lovely Miss South Africa 2019 entrants Fans obsessed with rare photo of Harry and Meghan
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: Top 10 RuPaul’s Drag Race queen makeup tutorials we loved!

2019-06-16 12:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 