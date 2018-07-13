Queen Elizabeth meets President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania meet

Cape Town – Queen Elizabeth met U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania for tea at Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon.

According to The Royal Family’s official Twitter account, Queen Elizabeth has met with three other presidents of the U.S. at the castle, most recently former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

The Queen has met 11 serving U.S. presidents during her reign.

Upon the queen's arrival Britain's national anthem was played by the Royal Guard, followed by a royal salute and the U.S. national anthem.

Queen Elizabeth welcomed the president and Melania in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle where they inspected the Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards.

Following the inspection POTUS and FLOTUS joined the queen for tea.

The president and his wife were given a red carpet welcome by British Prime Minister Theresa May with a gala dinner at Blenheim Palace on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, POTUS held talks and a working lunch with May at her country retreat of Chequers, after excoriating her Brexit strategy, while Melania took time out during the couple's four-day visit to Britain to meet veterans and make paper flowers with schoolchildren.

The First Lady also played a game of bowls, engaging with gusto despite being in high heels, as she took part in a spouses' event hosted by British Prime Minister Theresa May's husband Philip.

