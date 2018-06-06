Queen Elizabeth to whisk Duchess Meghan away on a royal tour

Cape Town – Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has a busy schedule waiting for her when she gets back from her honeymoon with husband Prince Harry.

Duchess Meghan will carry out three official public engagements with Queen Elizabeth in one day, marking the first time the new royal will be seen in public with Her Majesty, alone.

New dates in the court circular show that Meghan and the queen will be spending the whole of Thursday, 14 June together in Cheshire, Hello! magazine reports.

The day’s events will start with the unveiling of a new bridge in Widnes, followed by the opening of the Storyhouse Theatre.

The royal pair will conclude their day with a lunch at Chester’s Town Hall, People magazine reports.

Meghan and her monarch grandmother-in-law will travel to Cheshire on the royal train – a mode of transportation that only the most senior members of the royal family are allowed to use, according to Daily Mail.

Meghan will be the first between herself, Prince Harry, Prince William and Duchess Catherine to have travelled on the train. The royal locomotive is rarely used, having only been used 14 times, as it reportedly costs taxpayers £900 000 (R15 449 641.92).

FIRST OFFICIAL APPEARANCE ON THE BALCONY

While Meghan may have a busy week planned, she and Prince Harry have another first coming up on Saturday.

The couple will, for the first time, appear with other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday.

The couple shared their first kiss as a married couple – which is traditionally shared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony – in front of St George’s Chapel in Windsor as the trip from their wedding location to Buckingham Palace was too far.

A royal source told the Daily Mirror: “There will be huge interest in seeing the newlyweds after the magic of their wedding. The balcony appearance is the perfect symbol of how Meghan has been welcomed into the family.”

