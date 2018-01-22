Royal family announces Princess Eugenie’s engagement

Cape Town – Britain’s royal family have announced another engagement – Princess Eugenie of York and longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

The Royal Family announced on Monday morning via Twitter the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Brooksbank got engaged earlier this month in Nicaragua.

The couple will tie the knot later this year at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

