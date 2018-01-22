Royal family announces Princess Eugenie’s engagement

Cape Town – Britain’s royal family have announced another engagement – Princess Eugenie of York and longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.
The Royal Family announced on Monday morning via Twitter the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Brooksbank got engaged earlier this month in Nicaragua.
The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. pic.twitter.com/ct45JvDfbq— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
The couple will tie the knot later this year at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
