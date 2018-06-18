Royal family's first gay wedding: Queen Elizabeth’s cousin to tie the knot

Cape Town – The British monarchy is making history once again, following the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth (whose husband Prince Philip's last name is Mountbatten) is set to marry his partner James Coyle in what will be the first gay wedding in British royal family history.

According to E! News, Lord Ivar became the first openly gay extended member of the royal family when he came out in 2016 and revealed his relationship with James.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Lord Ivar opens up about struggling with his sexuality during his 16-year marriage to ex-wife, Penny, who he shares three children with.

Following their divorce 8 years ago, the former couple are still friends with Penny even scheduled to give her ex-husband away when he marries James in the private chapel on his magnificent country estate in Devon.

“It makes me feel quite emotional. I'm really very touched,” Penny said of the honour.

And, of course, the couple have the blessing of his entire family including lifelong friend, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex - aka Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son - and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

“Sophie and Edward know of our plans and are really excited for us,” says Lord Ivar, adding that sadly the royal couple will not be able to attend the wedding due to prior engagements.”

The couple will tie the knot in a small, private ceremony in front of 120 family members and close friends.

“We'll be pronounced partners in marriage, but the ceremony itself will be very small. It's just for the girls and close family and friends.

“Everyone else — about 120 friends — will arrive for the party afterwards. We'll have lovely food and really good music, but there won't be two men in tuxedos on a cake, white doves or anything twee or contrived like that.”

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: