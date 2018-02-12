Royal Wedding: All the important details about the big day

London — Prince Harry and fiancée American actress Meghan Markle have released more details about their 19 May wedding, revealing that the event will include a carriage ride through Windsor so they can share the big day with the public.

The couple will marry at noon in St. George's Chapel, the 15th century church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has long been the backdrop of choice for royal occasions. Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, gave permission for use of the venue and will attend the wedding.

Kensington Palace said in a statement that the couple is "hugely grateful" for the good wishes they have received and can't wait to share their special day with the public.

HERE ARE ALL THE IMPORTANT DETAILS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Wedding date and time: Harry and Meghan will be married on 19 May at 12:00.

Wedding location: The royal ceremony will take place St. George's Chapel.

Wedding officiant: The Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner, will conduct the service while Harry and Meghan will be wed by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Wedding procession: Following the service, the couple will embark on a carriage parade along a route from St George's Chapel, leaving Windsor Castle via Castle Hill and processing along the High Street and through Windsor Town, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

Wedding receptions: A reception for the couple and guests from the congregation will be held in St. George's Hall after the carriage ride. Prince Charles, the father of the groom, will give a private evening reception for the couple, close friends and family at an undisclosed location.

(Photo: Getty Images)