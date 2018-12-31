Samantha Markle blasts reports that she has been placed on police’s ‘fixated persons list’

Cape Town – Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle’s continuous Twitter rants against the royal family have reportedly landed her on the police’s "fixated persons list".

According to the Times UK, the police royalty and specialty protection unit have allegedly put Samantha on the list due to her “reputational risk” on the royals.

Meghan’s personal officers are reported to have spoken with Scotland Yard's Fixated Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC) – whose purpose is to “assess and manage the risks from lone individuals who harass, stalk or threaten public figures” – about the consequences of Samantha’s actions.

According to E! News, a source for Scotland Yard explained to Times UK why Samantha is on the list.

“Someone like Samantha presents a risk rather than a threat. She is not committing criminal offences, but she is causing concerns for the royal family.

“There is big potential for some major embarrassment for the royals. Samantha could make a scene and create headlines with her actions — and let's face it she’s kind of already done that.”

Samantha has since refuted the reports calling it “fake news” and has threatened to take legal action against the Times UK for their report, Daily Mail reports.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the 53-year-old wrote: “I am not fixated. The media came to me for interviews so you don’t have me do an interview and label me for speaking. The Sunday Times can be sued for saying such a horrible thing. Retract or face a #lawsuit #fakenews (sic)”

In another tweet Samantha added: “Tabloids cannot exaggerate and label someone as fixated or as a risk and mentally ill and get away with it. I spoke up for the kind treatment of our father and doing the right thing and live on a different continent and I am in a wheelchair.”

The Times UK has not yet responded to Samantha’s tweets.