Signed and sealed: Queen Elizabeth's consent to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made official

London — Buckingham Palace has released an image of the handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth II gives her consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle.
The Instrument of Consent image was released on Saturday — a week before Harry is to marry the American actress at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.
Bearing The Queen's signature, the Instrument of Consent records Her Majesty's consent to the Marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. #RoyalWeddingFind out more: https://t.co/KNUnxl0hUj pic.twitter.com/wsXTt4FzAn— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 13, 2018
The document, illuminated on vellum, features a design to the left of the text that incorporates a red dragon, the symbol of Wales. The design to the right features a rose, the national flower of the United States.
The design on the left of the hand-written document features a red dragon, the symbol of Wales, together with the UK's floral emblems – the rose, thistle & shamrock. It also incorporates Prince Harry’s Label, including three tiny red escallops from the Spencer family Arms. pic.twitter.com/799yiuwewv— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 13, 2018
To the right of the text is another rose, the national flower of the USA, and golden poppies - the state flower of California, where Ms Markle was born.Below the Welsh leek & Prince Harry's Label are olive branches, adopted from the Great Seal of the United States. pic.twitter.com/v7k2iKLvvA— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 13, 2018
Under British law, the first six people in the line of succession to the throne must obtain the queen's permission to wed.
Harry was fifth in line when he and Markle got engaged. He was bumped to sixth with the birth of his brother's son Prince Louis last month.
The Instrument of Consent is sealed with the Great Seal of the Realm, which is attached to the foot of the document by woven cords sealed within the Great Seal itself. pic.twitter.com/tp2xOfO83Y— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 13, 2018
This comes after Kensington Palace announced the head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, will speak at the royal wedding.
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have asked that The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, give the address at their wedding : https://t.co/a14L7JGcAd #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/njqCaN55Gr— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2018
Curry will give the address — a sermon — at the 19 May event in Windsor. He will join the dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. David Conner, and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will officiate at the service.
Presiding Bishop Curry will join The Dean of Windsor, The Rt. Revd. David Conner, who will conduct the Service. The Most Revd. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple make their marriage vows #RoyalWedding— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2018
Welby has baptized Markle ahead of her marriage to Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who is the supreme governor of the Church of England.
Curry is the first African-American to have served as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, an offshoot of the Church of England in the United States. It is part of the worldwide Anglican Communion.
Born in Chicago, Curry was bishop of the North Carolina diocese before being installed as the church's presiding bishop in 2015.
(Photos: AP)
