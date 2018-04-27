The name of Prince William and Duchess Catherine's third child has been announced

Cape Town – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have named their third born son Louis Arthur Charles.

The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge

Kensington Palace made the announcement in a tweet on Saturday afternoon. 

Duchess Catherine gave birth to her third child on Monday morning. By late afternoon the mother-of-three and her bundle of joy were on their way home.

The top favourite name predictions for the baby prince included Arthur, Albert, Philip and James and Alexander shortly after his birth was announced.

Much like Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, Prince William and Kate waited before revealing the newborn’s chosen name.

Traditionally, Queen Elizabeth II is informed of the parents’ choice before making the name known to the public.

Once a name is decided upon, a notice announcing the name is placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Louis' moniker announcement comes after Prince William joked about the name possibly being Alexander.

While attending an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in London just two days after his son's arrival, Willam gave a brief update on how they were setting in with the newborn.

"Sleeping's going reasonably well so far. So, he's behaving himself, which is good."

Joking about the baby prince's name after Australian High Commissioner Alexander Downer asked him if he's considered the name Alexander for the little one, William replied: "Well, it's funny you should say that. It's a good name."

