The Spice Girls are going to the royal wedding and they could be performing too!

2018-02-28 13:04
 
Cape Town – Mel B may have just revealed that the Spice Girls will be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

During an appearance on The Real, the America’s Got Talent judge let slip that she or rather “the five Spice Girls” received an invitation to what will be the biggest event in Britain this year.

As we know, the Spice Girls announced earlier this month that they are reuniting but have not yet provided tour details.

But after being questioned about whether the British 1990s pop phenomenon made up of Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner would be performing the 42-year-old’s poker face gave it all away.

“Why am I so honest?” Mel B exclaimed as she refused to give any more details, including what Harry and Meghan’s invitation looked like.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36 are set to tie the knot on 19 May at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

