The story behind the empty seat at the royal wedding

Windsor – There may have been 600 guests at the royal wedding but one empty seat had Twitter in a frenzy on Saturday night.

Many believed the seat left open in the front row at St George’s Chapel was Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s way of paying tribute to the late Princess Diana.

But royal experts quickly busted the myth, revealing the not-so-romantic truth behind the seat not being occupied.

The Daily Mail’s royal reporter Rebecca English revealed that the seat in front of Queen Elizabeth is always left open so that she may have a clear view of the proceedings.

English tweeted: “I’ve seen some reports about the spare seat by Prince William in the chapel as having being left in memory of Princess Diana. It wasn’t empty for that reason. The seat in front of the Queen is always left empty, I am told by BP.”

People magazine reports that Meghan and Harry honoured Diana’s memory in a different way by incorporating her favourite flowers, white garden roses, in all the flower arrangements in the chapel.



The palace also confirmed that the use of the Forget-Me-Nots in the arrangements was an intentional tribute to Diana’s memory.

