Thomas Markle comments on Meghan’s ‘pained smile’ since joining the royal family

Cape Town – Thomas Markle is speaking out once again, this time commenting about how he believes his daughter is terrified to be part of the royal family.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s father said his daughter is struggling to cope and its showing in her public appearances.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile.”

“I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn't even a stage smile - this is a pained smile.” the 73-year-old told the publication.

The retired lighting director added that he feels as though Meghan is under too much pressure and that she is paying the price.

Thomas gave his first televised interview to Good Morning Britain in June, in which he discussed talking to Meghan and meeting Prince Harry over the phone.

He also revealed private political conversations he had the Duke of Sussex.

Following the interview Thomas admitted his fears that the royal family would cut him off and has revealed now that he has not been able to contact his daughter.

In a video clip of his interview with The Sun, Thomas says: “Since the interview I’ve had no way of contacting [Meghan]. The phone number that I called doesn’t work anymore and the liaison with the royal family never answers back and there’s no address I can write to.”

Thomas further directs a message towards Meghan, saying: “I love you. I miss you. I’m sorry for anything that went wrong.”

