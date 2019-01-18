UPDATE: Prince Philip tests negative after being breathalysed on scene of car crash

London — Prince Philip was reportedly given a breathalyser test following a car crash while driving in rural England.

The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a two-car collision near Sandringham Estate, the queen's country retreat in eastern England, on Thursday.

READ MORE: Prince Philip unhurt after car accident

Buckingham Palace said Philip, 97, was checked by a doctor after the accident and determined to be fine.

Witnesses told the BBC Philip appeared "very shocked" and shaken after the collision, which caused the Land Rover he was driving to overturn.

Norfolk Police said the drivers of both cars, a Land Rover and a Kia, were given alcohol breath tests under routine procedures following a collision. The force said both drivers tested negative.

"The male driver of the Land Rover was uninjured. The female driver of the Kia suffered cuts while the female passenger sustained an arm injury, both requiring hospital treatment," the police force said in a state.

The two women from the Kia were treated at nearby Queen Elizabeth Hospital and discharged, the statement said.

THE SCENE OF THE ACCIDENT

Witnesses described seeing broken glass and debris at the scene. Police did not say how the accident happened. There was no indication anyone was arrested for a driving offense.

Philip had a passenger in his car, but the palace did not identify the person. It is likely the prince was traveling with a protection officer, a standard security procedure for Britain's senior royals.

SPEED LIMIT TO BE REDUCED

According to BBC, the Norfolk County Council were already discussing safety issues on the road before the accident took place.

Measures are now reportedly going to be put in place to reduce the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph (97kmh to 80kmh) as well as install speed cameras on the road.

Philip has largely retired from public life. He has seemed to be in generally good health in recent months.

He and Elizabeth, 92, have been on an extended Christmas holiday at Sandringham, one of her favoured rural homes.