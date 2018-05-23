WATCH: Hilarious bad lip reading of the royal wedding will have you in stitches

2018-05-23
 
Cape Town – The royal nuptials between Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was a grand affair. 

The event went off without a hitch and will forever be remembered as a day of true grace and beauty.

But of course, the internet had to find a humorous side to it. The popular YouTube page Bad Lip Readings took it upon themselves to guess what the royals were whispering to each other on the big day.

Using actual footage from the wedding day the YouTubers added some bad lip reading and the result is absolutely hilarious.

WATCH IT HERE:

