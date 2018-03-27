WATCH: Meghan Markle plays queen in adorable home video

Cape Town – An adorable home video of an 8-year-old Meghan Markle shows that she was perhaps destined to become a royal.

The home video, obtained by E! News, shows an unscripted production called Your Royal Highness taking place in the backyard of Meghan’s reported childhood friend, Ninaki Priddy.

Young Meghan crowns herself queen of BFF Ninaki’s birthday party and her friends as all the princesses.

Ninaki’s special home video was filmed in 1990, 28-years before Meghan even thought of taking one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors off the market.

In under two months the retired American actress will marry her Prince Charming in a fairy tale wedding at St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle.

WATCH THE HOME VIDEO HERE: