'You look amazing' - Harry tells Meghan at fairy tale wedding

2018-05-19 14:58
 

Cape Town - There wasn't a dry eye in the house when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle exchanged their vows at St George's Chapel on Saturday. (See all the photos here)

The happy couple, who will from now on be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, looked completely in love as the Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry gave a passionate address. 

Undoubtedly one of the fairy tale moments was when Harry whispered "you look amazing" as Meghan arrived at the altar. (Watch the video above)

Meghan looked stunning in a white Givenchy gown designed by Claire Waight. (See the photos here)

WATCH NEXT: Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the royal wedding

2018-05-19 09:44
