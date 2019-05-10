2 comedies and a thriller open at local cinemas this weekend

Cape Town – Con artists, a homeowner from hell, and grannies chasing their dreams – here's what's showing at cinemas this weekend.



Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star in the third remake of the 1964 film Bedtime Stories – the pair play scam artists who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.

Also showing: Diane Keaton leads a group of senior cheerleaders, and Dennis Quaid turns on the creepy to taunt a couple who bought his house.

HERE ARE THE 3 NEW MOVIES RELEASING IN SA:

Movie: The Hustle

Our rating: 2/5

Short review: Anne Hathaway is the only real standout in a film that feels tired and utterly unexceptional even before you realise that it’s the second remake of a film from the 1960s.

Movie: Poms

Our rating: 2/5

Short review: Poms needs a lot more laughs and a lot less saccharine to justify its cloying existence but if this is your sort of thing, it’s largely innocuous enough.

Movie: The Intruder

Our rating: 2/5

Short review: The Intruder is a formulaic home invasion thriller with one secret weapon - an unhinged Dennis Quaid who with his Joker like creepy energy is a marvel to watch.

