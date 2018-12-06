All the 2019 Golden Globe nominations

2018-12-06 15:28
 
Presenters Leslie Man and Terry Crews.

Cape Town - The nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes were announced in Los Angeles on Thursday, 6 December.  

The nominees were announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and was streamed live on the Golden Globes Facebook page. 

Presenters included Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater. The stars were joined by Golden Globe ambassador Isan Elba and Hollywood Foreign Press Association president, Meher Tatna.

Golden Globe Ambassador Isan Elba, daughter of act

Tatna announced that HFPA is introducing a new award at 2019 ceremony to honour career achievement in world of TV — like the Cecil B. DeMille Award does for film — marking first time a new honourary award has been introduced since the 1950s.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the glitzy ceremony on Sunday 6 January.

See the full list of nominees here:

TV

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americas

Best Television Series, Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

Vice, Adam McKay

Green Book, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

A Quiet Place, Marco Beltrami

Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat

Black Panther, Ludwig Göransson

First Man, Justin Hurwitz

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

All The Stars (Black Panther)

Girl in the Movies (Dumplin)

Requiem for a Private War (A Private War)

Revelation (Boy Erased)

Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Murai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Films

Capernaum, Lebanon

Girl, Belguim

Never Look Away, Germany

Roma, Mexico

Shoplifters, Japan

(Photo: AP)

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: 50 SA artists perform moving tribute to Johnny Clegg that will have you in tears Cassper claims he is R7m in debt after #FillUpMosesMabhida PICS: Tamaryn Green's first week in Thailand for Miss Universe PICS: Kate shines at royal event whilst wearing Lover’s Knot tiara that once belonged to Princess Diana Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she still hasn’t moved in with husband Brad Falchuk
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Survivor SA: The secrets behind tribal council The 9 best weddings on internet TV
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Film donates all its proceeds to children with cancer

2018-12-06 13:12
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 