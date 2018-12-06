All the 2019 Golden Globe nominations

Cape Town - The nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes were announced in Los Angeles on Thursday, 6 December.
The nominees were announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and was streamed live on the Golden Globes Facebook page.
Presenters included Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater. The stars were joined by Golden Globe ambassador Isan Elba and Hollywood Foreign Press Association president, Meher Tatna.
Tatna announced that HFPA is introducing a new award at 2019 ceremony to honour career achievement in world of TV — like the Cecil B. DeMille Award does for film — marking first time a new honourary award has been introduced since the 1950s.
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the glitzy ceremony on Sunday 6 January.
TV
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americas
Best Television Series, Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
MOVIESBest Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
Vice, Adam McKay
Green Book, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
A Quiet Place, Marco Beltrami
Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat
Black Panther, Ludwig Göransson
First Man, Justin Hurwitz
Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
All The Stars (Black Panther)
Girl in the Movies (Dumplin)
Requiem for a Private War (A Private War)
Revelation (Boy Erased)
Shallow (A Star Is Born)
Best Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Murai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Films
Capernaum, Lebanon
Girl, Belguim
Never Look Away, Germany
Roma, Mexico
Shoplifters, Japan
