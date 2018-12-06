All the 2019 Golden Globe nominations

Cape Town - The nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes were announced in Los Angeles on Thursday, 6 December.

The nominees were announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and was streamed live on the Golden Globes Facebook page.

Presenters included Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater. The stars were joined by Golden Globe ambassador Isan Elba and Hollywood Foreign Press Association president, Meher Tatna.

Tatna announced that HFPA is introducing a new award at 2019 ceremony to honour career achievement in world of TV — like the Cecil B. DeMille Award does for film — marking first time a new honourary award has been introduced since the 1950s.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the glitzy ceremony on Sunday 6 January. See the full list of nominees here: TV Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Julia Roberts, Homecoming Keri Russell, The Americans Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama Jason Bateman, Ozark Stephan James, Homecoming Richard Madden, Bodyguard Billy Porter, Pose Matthew Rhys, The Americas Best Television Series, Drama The Americans Bodyguard Homecoming Killing Eve Pose Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy Barry The Good Place Kidding The Kominsky Method The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television The Alienist The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Escape at Dannemora Sharp Objects A Very English Scandal Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America? Jim Carrey, Kidding Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method Donald Glover, Atlanta Bill Hader, Barry Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method Kieran Culkin, Succession Edgar Ramirez, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal Henry Winkler, Barry Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Thandie Newton, Westworld Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Amy Adams, Sharp Objects Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora Connie Britton, Dirty John Laura Dern, The Tale Regina King, Seven Seconds Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy Kristen Bell, The Good Place Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown Alison Brie, GLOW Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Debra Messing, Will & Grace

MOVIES



Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

Vice, Adam McKay

Green Book, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

A Quiet Place, Marco Beltrami

Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat

Black Panther, Ludwig Göransson

First Man, Justin Hurwitz

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

All The Stars (Black Panther)

Girl in the Movies (Dumplin)

Requiem for a Private War (A Private War)

Revelation (Boy Erased)

Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Murai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Films

Capernaum, Lebanon

Girl, Belguim

Never Look Away, Germany

Roma, Mexico

Shoplifters, Japan

(Photo: AP)



