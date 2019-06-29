An evil doll, talking pets, and a true-life hostage drama - Here are the 4 new films in SA cinemas this weekend

2019-06-29 06:00
 
Now showing in cinemas.

Cape Town – That evil possessed doll, Annabelle, is back in cinemas this weekend.

In Annabelle Comes Home a babysitter awakens the doll and unleashes an unholy night of terror.

If you're not into scary flicks there are three other films to see.

The talking pets are back too (not the scary kind), an epic local coming of age adventure, and a true crime drama that gave rise to the psychological condition known as Stockholm syndrome.

HERE ARE THE 4 NEW FILMS RELEASING IN SA CINEMAS

Movie: Annabelle Comes Home

Our rating: 3/5

Short review: Annabelle Comes Home is the least scary Conjuring movie to date but, weirdly, it’s also the best and most purely enjoyable Conjuring movie since the original. Try figure that one out. 

READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

Movie: The Secret Life of Pets 2

Our rating: 4/5

Short review: The Secret Life of Pets 2 has a well-crafted message of bravery, delivering tons of belly laughs when the pets tackle their fears head-on.

READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

Movie: Stockholm

Our rating: 3/5

Short review: Stockholm is a weird little true-crime film that is almost as perplexing as the psychological disorder that sprung from the events it depicts but is also way more entertaining than it has any right to be.

READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

Movie: Kings of Mulberry Street

Our rating: 3/5

Short review: A delightful and hilarious adventure, with universal themes that will appeal to the whole family, the film pays tribute to classic 80s Indian cinema and their heroes.

READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

ALSO SHOWING

Toy Story 4

Tolkien

Booksmart

Ma

2019-06-28 21:00
