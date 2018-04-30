Avengers: Infinity War scores biggest opening weekend ever in SA box office history

Cape Town – Similar to American and worldwide records that got shattered this past weekend, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War also obliterated African box office records, setting new cinema benchmarks in South Africa, as well as in West and East Africa with a gigantic box office haul.



A decade in the making, Avengers: Infinity War shattered the recent Black Panther (also from Marvel) African box office records, becoming the biggest opening day and weekend film release of all time in South Africa with The Walt Disney Company smiling all the way to the bank.

According to Disney the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took in nearly R24.6m at the South African box office this past weekend, with over 287 000 cinemagoers who flocked to the movies for the film’s opening weekend, including Thursday night previews and a M-Net Movies tie-in competition that promoted the film.

Avengers: Infinity War ranks as the biggest industry opening weekend ever in South African box office history. Friday 27 April also saw Avengers: Infinity War take in over R8.4m for yet another record: the biggest industry opening day ever at the local box office.

South African cinemagoers were not alone in their obsession for the Marvel universe superheroes all coming together to try and fend off Thanos. Elsewhere in Africa more records were broken. Avengers: Infinity War has become the biggest opening weekend of all time in West Africa with over N137.4m. The film achieved the biggest April and second highest opening weekend (after Marvel Studios’ Black Panther) in East Africa with over kes 23.4m.

Meanwhile, still in cinemas, Avengers: Infinity War helped fuel ongoing interest in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther that continued its historic run at the South African box office with the film passing an unprecedented R105m with nearly 1.4m South Africans who have seen the film so far.

Besides the South African, West and East African records, Avengers: Infinity War broke numerous global cinema records this weekend as well. The film now holds the record of the biggest North American weekend opening of all time earning $250m (beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its $248m), and is also the biggest worldwide opening of all-time with a cumulative haul of $380m outside of North America.

Avengers: Infinity Wars it the biggest superhero film opening of all time and was also the highest film debut ever in South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia and the 2nd highest opening weekend film ever in Australia.

