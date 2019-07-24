Beyoncé was photoshopped into 'The Lion King' cast picture

Cape Town - Beyoncé was too busy for The Lion King promotional photo shoot.

Queen Bey, who voices Nala and produced the movie's soundtrack, was digitally added to the photo that features her 11 castmates.

John Oliver, who voices Zazu confirmed it during an appearance The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"I looked down, and there was just this piece of tape on the floor with Beyoncé's name written on it!" said the late-night host.

He went on to say: "It was like an electrical reaction. Just the future presence of Beyoncé was so intimidating. If you look at my face in there, I look really intimidated and that’s because what I’m doing is imagining that I am about to be put into a photo with Beyoncé one day, and that was nerve-wracking enough!"



