Black Panther Crosses R100m at the local box office

Cape Town - In its ninth weekend of release (13-15 April 2018), Marvel Studios’ Black Panther crossed R100m at the local box office with takings of nearly R101.2 million to date, becoming the first film to achieve this record in South Africa.

This record builds on Black Panther’s list of achievements on the African Continent. In its fifth weekend of release (16-18 March 2018), the film became the all-time top-grossing film in South Africa, adding to its previous records of the highest Saturday and February opening weekend and, of course, the biggest super hero film of all time. South Africa also joined East and West Africa in claiming the film as the highest grossing film of all time in these regions.

Whilst Black Panther is currently in cinemas nationwide, fans need not wait long to see T’Challa in a brand new adventure on the big screen, this time in Marvel Studios’ hotly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War which releases in cinemas nationwide on 27 April.

In addition, Black Panther’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 2016’s Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War, can be seen on M-Net Movies Marvel Studios Pop Up Channel that is currently running on DStv Channel 109 until 22 April 2018.

