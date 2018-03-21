Black Panther is the most tweeted about movie ever!

New York — The pop culture sensation Black Panther has set another record: Most tweeted about movie ever.

Twitter said on Tuesday that Ryan Coogler's box-office smash has been tweeted about more than 35 million times. That pushes it ahead of the previous record-holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The most recent Star Wars instalment, The Last Jedi, ranks third.

Over the weekend, Black Panther became the first film since 2009's Avatar to top the box office in North America five straight weekends. It has grossed more than $607m domestically and $1.2bn worldwide.

In the next week, it's expected to pass The Avengers as the highest grossing superhero film ever, not accounting for inflation.

The Marvel movie also became the all-time top-grossing film in South Africa with a haul of over R77.6m since its release on 16 February.

Twitter said Black Panther had the most tweets in the U.S., followed by the United Kingdom and Thailand.