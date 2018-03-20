Black Panther now the all-time top-grossing film in South Africa

Cape Town – Marvel Studios’ Black Panther became the all-time top-grossing film in South Africa.

With a haul of over R77.6 million since its release on 16 February, Marvel’s Black Panther with Chad Boseman, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and a raft of other stars and directed by Ryan Coogler, has added the record of all-time, highest-grossing film in South Africa to its previous records of the highest Saturday and February opening weekend in South Africa, as well as the biggest superhero film in South Africa of all time.

And it’s not just in South Africa. Black Panther is also the highest-grossing film in East and West Africa. In East Africa, Marvel’s Black Panther has so far raked in over Kes102.4m and in West Africa N642.5m to become the highest grossing film of all time in both of these African territories as well.

“We are thrilled at the response Black Panther has received from fans across the continent as this next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe plays out with a distinctly proud African story,” says Christine Service, the senior vice president of The Walt Disney Company Africa.

“To everyone who celebrated the release by watching, dressing up, singing in the cinemas and enjoying the film across social media, a very big thank you from all of us at Disney and Marvel Studios.”