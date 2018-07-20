Cat lover Taylor Swift to star in film adaptation of Cats musical

2018-07-20 15:28
 

Los Angeles - The Hollywood Reporter on Friday revealed that Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen are set to star in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, Cats

The film, which will be directed by Tom Hooper, is due to start filming in Britain later this year. 

Fans of Taylor Swift are not surprised by her decision to join the film at all. The 28-year-old singer is a big cat lover and often shares pics of her feline friends on social media. 

SEE INSTAGRAM POST HERE:

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

The Cats musical is based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot and tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as "the Jellicle choice" and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

Read more on:    taylor swift  |  cats  |  movies

Most ReadEditor's Choice
This 19-year-old South African singer turned an unexpected tragedy into beautiful music and got thousands of plays on Spotify Charlize Theron spotted on commercial flight to East London Does this Russian pensioner look like Donald Trump? PICS: Jeannie D shares beachy snaps from Reunion Island 2 new movies you can't miss in SA cinemas this weekend
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Prince William earns ‘street cred’ with son Prince George Serena Williams says boys should be involved in domestic violence discussion
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez’s new movie gives us Maid in Manhattan vibes

2018-07-20 13:52
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 