Cat lover Taylor Swift to star in film adaptation of Cats musical

Los Angeles - The Hollywood Reporter on Friday revealed that Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen are set to star in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, Cats.

The film, which will be directed by Tom Hooper, is due to start filming in Britain later this year.

Fans of Taylor Swift are not surprised by her decision to join the film at all. The 28-year-old singer is a big cat lover and often shares pics of her feline friends on social media.

The Cats musical is based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot and tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as "the Jellicle choice" and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.