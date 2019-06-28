Catch 'Avengers: Endgame' one last time on the big screen with deleted scene

2019-06-28 17:00

Cape Town - Starting on Friday, 12 July participating cinemas nationwide will hold a Bring Back event for fans to see Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame one more time on the big screen before it finishes its theatrical run.

Fans who buy a movie ticket will be treated to a video introduction by director Anthony Russo and an unfinished deleted scene from the film, as well as a sneak peek of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home, for those will have yet to see it following it’s 3 July release!

PARTICIPATING CINEMAS

Ster-Kinekor Cinemas: Gateway, Kolonnade, Capegate, Parow, Cresta, The Zone @ Rosebank, Irene, Mall of Africa, Sterland, Eastgate

Nu Metro Cinemas: Canal Walk, Pavilion, Galleria, Menlyn Park, Clearwater, The Glen, Movies @ Emnotweni, Movies @ Monte, Epic Mall@Reds, Epic Northridge, Century Cinemax Northgate

