Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are going to save the world in first Men in Black trailer

2018-12-20 16:42
 
Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson

Cape Town - The first trailer for the new Men in Black film is here and it’s intergalactically exciting. 

The F. Gary Gray’s directed spin-off stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as the two protagonists and appear in the high paced trailer. 

Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson also appear in the short promo clip for the upcoming release.

Men in Black International will be released on 14 June 2019. 

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: 


