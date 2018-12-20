Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are going to save the world in first Men in Black trailer

Cape Town - The first trailer for the new Men in Black film is here and it’s intergalactically exciting.
The F. Gary Gray’s directed spin-off stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as the two protagonists and appear in the high paced trailer.
Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson also appear in the short promo clip for the upcoming release.
Men in Black International will be released on 14 June 2019.
WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:
Cape TownNetwork Finance Professional / PrudentialR310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year
JohannesburgNetwork IT RecruitmentR450 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Month
JohannesburgCommunicate Recruitment: Finance 3R750 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Month
HousesR 8 500 000
HousesR 4 400 000
HousesR 10 500 000