Drama, adventure, and horror at SA cinemas this weekend!

Cape Town - The tale of legendary South African outlaw John Kepe opens in cinemas this weekend.
Sew the Winter to My Skin is an action-adventure epic that retells the story of the Kepe, an outlaw of pre-apartheid SA. The film was SA's official Oscar's foreign language submission but sadly didn't make the cut.
Also showing: Melissa McCarthy in her Oscar nominated role as author Lee Israel, and Orange is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling makes her horror debut.
Movie: Sew the Winter to My Skin
Our rating: 4/5
Short review: Not just another story of how white oppression affected people of colour, but a masterfully told tale of how one man defied the rules and made a name for himself as both a scoundrel and a hero.
Movie: Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Short review: Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant are stellar in Marielle Heller's Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Movie: The Prodigy
Our rating: 3/5
Short review: The Prodigy may never stand out as a truly extraordinary horror film, ironically, but there is something to be said for horror that is this solidly crafted and this fully aware of the allegorical potential of the genre.
Holmes & Watsonis also showing in South African cinemas but there was no screening for the media.
