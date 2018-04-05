Eastern Cape's icy weather posed a challenge during filming of this local western

2018-04-05 05:00
 

Johannesburg – If you’ve watched the trailer for Five Fingers for Marseilles then you would have been privy to some of the movie’s beautiful cinematic shots. 

Filmed during gruelling weather conditions in the Eastern Cape, Vuyo Dabula, who plays the role of Tau in this South African Western, says it was not always easy being on set. 

“It was tough. I went there with my son as well, I don’t think he will ever forget that. I know he will never forget the scenery, it was something else – breathtaking. Mountains in the distance, you get close to it and it’s snowy, just farm animals, horses. So it’s like a nature overload for the kid,” he tells us at the films premiere

He describes his character as “very quiet” and “sort of in control of his emotions”. “He becomes a really successful criminal in Johannesburg. The ruler of the streets. Law of the jungle? Control your emotions. For obvious reasons,” he goes on to say. 

To help him get into character for his part as the tough criminal Vuyo says he spent some time with boxers. “[I] Interviewed them, tried to get into their heads. Because they charge towards the trouble, not like the rest of us.” 

Also starring in the film is legendary actor Jerry Mofokeng who says even though it was shot as a Western, the movie is so much more than that. “Five Fingers does not foreground the genre. It tells a story in a particular manner. So even as you consume it, even as you take it in, it’s just gentle on you. I think people will say, ‘Oh, ja! It was a Western hey’. But whilst it’s happening, you forget about the conventions, the methods, everything that’s used.” 

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

Five Fingers for Marseilles releases in cinemas on Friday, 6 April. 

READ NEXT: It took 8 years for Fingers for Marseilles to get to the big screen

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jacques Kallis engaged to long-time love Charlene WATCH: Trevor Noah explains Vicki Momberg racist rant sentencing to Daily Show audience in viral clip Meghan Markle's last appearance on Suits will be her TV wedding before she ties the knot IRL 10 TV shows renewed for further seasons This is the actress who allegedly bit Beyoncé
Zachary Quinto tried to order a drink at Starbucks with a fake name and totally failed Can you believe these local stars are over 40? We’re going to Coachella 2018 and these are the 13 acts we're amped to watch live! Frankie Shaw gives us the inside scoop on her popular new TV show about being a single mom Shirtless! Laughing! Doing makeup! We take an exclusive look behind the scenes of Dancing with the Stars SA
NEXT ON CHANNELX

PICS: Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver working on new divorce flick

2018-04-04 14:36
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 