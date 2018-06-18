EXCLUSIVE: Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ellen Pakkies movie

Cape Town – In 2007 Ellen Pakkies made headlines when she killed her abusive tik-addicted son.

The mother from Lavender Hill was given a three year suspended sentence and community work.

And now her story will be told on the big screen.

Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story is the harrowing account of a woman put through the penal system, tried for murder and driven by an unflinching love for her son. It delves into the inner psyche of a family ravaged by drugs.

The film was directed by Daryne Joshua (Noem My Skollie), the script written by Amy Jephta, with input from Ellen herself.



It stars Jill Levenberg (Suidooster) as Ellen and Jarrid Geduld (Black Sails) as Abie Pakkies.

Other cast members include: Elton Landrew, Clint Brink, Ilse Klink and Russel Savadier.

CREATING THE WORLD OF THE PAKKIES



For the filmmakers authenticity was key, they went to great lengths to film on location and take the viewer into the world of Ellen.



It was shot in six weeks on location, in her house, in the room where she murdered Abie.



They also filmed in Pollsmoor, Wynberg Magistrate Court, Steenberg Police Station and in and around Lavender Hill.



SEE PICTURES HERE:





The trailer will be released exclusively on Channel24 Tuesday, 19 June.

(Photos: Lindsey Appolis)