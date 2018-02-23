Film and Publication Board releases reasoning behind changing classification of Inxeba

Cape Town - Earlier this month The Film and Publication Board's (FPB) Appeal Tribunal overturned the classification rating of 16LS given to the film Inxeba (The Wound) and gave it a rating of X18. This rating change means that the film can no longer be screened in local cinemas.

The reasons for the ruling - which were not given at the time - were revealed by the South African organisation on Friday afternoon via a statement on their website.

This was followed by a tweet which said: "The @FPB_ZA notes the ruling and is studying it’s contents. A meeting of the FPB Council is scheduled to sit on Monday 26 February 2018 to deliberate on this matter. A formal statement articulating the position of the FPB Council will be released after that meeting."

"The target market, which in our view is the 16years old is not reasonable familiar with the practises of initiation schools as described by the appellants. We are persuaded in that preexposure to such acts of sexual conduct is harmful and disturbing to this age group. The following classifiable elements were agreed to by classification committee, i.e language which is frequent and moderate to story. The violence is mild to moderate and fairly frequent. The nudity is low impact and infrequent. Sexual related activity inclusive of anal and oral sex were found to be mild to moderate impact and fairly frequent."

The producers of the film have expressed their disappointment at the ruling and their desire to fight it.