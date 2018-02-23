Film and Publication Board releases reasoning behind changing classification of Inxeba

Cape Town - Earlier this month The Film and Publication Board's (FPB) Appeal Tribunal overturned the classification rating of 16LS given to the film Inxeba (The Wound) and gave it a rating of X18. This rating change means that the film can no longer be screened in local cinemas.
The reasons for the ruling - which were not given at the time - were revealed by the South African organisation on Friday afternoon via a statement on their website.
The @FPB_ZA has just received the Appeals' Tribunal report on the reclassification of the Inxeba: The Wound film. The report is available on the FPB website on https://t.co/mwn0JQzjqq— FPB (@FPB_ZA) February 23, 2018
This was followed by a tweet which said: "The @FPB_ZA notes the ruling and is studying it’s contents. A meeting of the FPB Council is scheduled to sit on Monday 26 February 2018 to deliberate on this matter. A formal statement articulating the position of the FPB Council will be released after that meeting."
The @FPB_ZA notes the ruling and is studying it’s contents. A meeting of the FPB Council is scheduled to sit on Monday 26 February 2018 to deliberate on this matter. A formal statement articulating the position of the FPB Council will be released after that meeting.— FPB (@FPB_ZA) February 23, 2018
The producers of the film have expressed their disappointment at the ruling and their desire to fight it.
