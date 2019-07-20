First look at local 'Poppie Nongena' film

-Supplied
Cape Town - The legacy film, Poppie Nongena, based on the award-winning
novel by Elsa Joubert releases in cinemas nationwide on 30 January 2020.
The novel, The Long Journey of Poppie Nongena, is regarded
as one of the best African books of the twentieth century.
Clementine Mosimane (The Wild) plays the role of Poppie,
alongside Anna-Mart van der Merwe (Kanarie), veterans Chris Gxalaba (Long Walk
to Freedom), Rolanda Marais (Binnelanders), David Minaar (Torings) and Lida
Botha (Pad Na Jou Hart).
Nomsa Nene, who played the title role to rave reviews in the
international theatre production of Poppie, plays Poppie’s mother. (Read the New York Times review
The drama tells the story of a South African isiXhosa
mother, whose life revolves around finding stability for her family during a
period of insufferable upheaval in the country when African women were forced,
by arrests, fines and forced removal, to leave their homes and resettle in
remote areas designated as black homelands. When her husband, Stone, became too
ill to work, Poppie was deemed by the law to be an “illegal” resident in her
own country. She engaged in a desperate struggle with the authorities for
permission to stay, moving from house to house, applying for permits, applying
for extensions, extensions of extensions, and using every means at her disposal
to remain with her children.
Caught in the crossfire of her children’s needs, her
husband’s illness, community anger and repressive laws, she was finally forced
to give in just as the 1976 riots for freedom erupted.
Award-winning screenwriter and playwright Christiaan Olwagen
directed the film with Vicci Turpin as the cinematographer. Olwagen’s previous
work includes the critically acclaimed films, Johnny is Nie Dood Nie, Die
Seemeeu and Kanarie.
The film’s view point is deeply personal. “Although it deals
with a life of struggle, it is filled with humour, hope, tenderness and
entertaining insights, which open a window on a time in history that we can all
learn from,” says producer Helena Spring.
“Poppie’s deeply personal
experiences, her profound love story with her husband, her love for her
children and her formidable inner courage will inspire young and old, as she
draws meaning and purpose from the most difficult moments of her life” she
concluded.
SEE PICS HERE:
(Photos: Melanie Cleary)
JohannesburgCity Press
JohannesburgTumaini ConsultingR1 200 000.00 - R1 300 000.00 Per Year
Apartments / FlatsR 2 350 000
HousesR 3 750 000
HousesR 1 975 000