From superheroes to super-serious: There's something for everyone at the cinemas this long weekend

Cape Town – The long wait is finally over! The Avengers are back in cinemas this weekend.

In this sequel Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet - the evil Thanos.

On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality.

The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Also to see: Toni Collette and Harvey Keitel in a comedy drama, an Afrikaans romantic drama and Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis, Elizabeth Olsen go on a roadtrip in Netflix’s Kodachrome.

Here are the 4 films releasing in SA today:

Movie: Avengers: Infinity War

Our rating: 4/5

Short review: Avengers: Infinity War is everything that fans have been hoping for – but if you're not already a fan, you need not apply.

READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

Movie: Madame



Our rating: 2/5

Short review: Madame is a muddled waste of a great cast and some cutting dialogue that seems no more certain of what it's trying to say than what story it's trying to tell.

READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

Movie: Wonderlus



Our rating: 4/5

Short review: Wonderlus takes a brave look at the conversations young South Africans have about love and relationships.

READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

Movie: Kodachrome (New only on Netflix)



Our rating: 3/5

Short review: Kodachrome was never going rock the industry, but maybe the fact that Netflix is making it available to more eyes is a silver lining for small character dramas.

READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE

(Photos: Disney, NuMetro, Empire Entertainment, Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)



