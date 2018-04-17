Gabourey Sidibe shows some love for local western film Five Fingers for Marseilles

Cape Town – Local western Five Fingers for Marseilles has gotten major love from Gabourey Sidibe.
The Precious actress reposted a trailer of the film via producer Asger Hussain.
Alongside the video she wrote: “Y’all, African action heroes is the new wave and I can’t be more excited about it. Growing up as an African from BK, the only Africans I got to see on screen were either the butt of jokes in The Gods Must Be Crazy, or in commercials asking for 30 Cents a day to feed an African village.”
She continued: “I’ve waited 34 years for #BlackPanther to make us look like the amazing beings we actually are, and here comes #FiveFingersForMarseilles right behind it to make us look just as cool, on a smaller budget and in an actual African country! It’s raining Africans and I love it!!”
Gabourey might have to wait a bit to watch the movie though, as the film is scheduled for release in American cinemas in September. (Read more here)
In its first week Five Fingers for Marseilles opened with more than half a million in ticket sales at the local box office.
The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017 and has received critical acclaim.
It tells the story of a group of young men (the ‘Five Fingers’) who stand up to brutal police oppression in Marseilles, a town in the rugged badlands of the Eastern Cape.
