Harvey Weinstein arrives to surrender to police

New York - Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Weinstein stepped from a black SUV and walked slowly into a Manhattan police station before a crowd of news cameras. He didn't answer respond to shouts of his name.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press the case includes a woman who has said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a meeting at his office in 2004.

The woman, Lucia Evans, (LOO'-sha) was among the first to speak out about the film producer.

An official says the charges are likely to include one other victim who has not spoken publicly.

The officials spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to discuss the investigation.

Lawyers for the film producer have said all allegations that he forced himself on women were "entirely without merit.

Police say Weinstein has been arrested on rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct charges for encounters with two women.

The New York Police Department disclosed the charges Friday after the movie mogul turned himself in. He was due to be arraigned later Friday. Weinstein has consistently denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

