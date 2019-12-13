Hollywood star Danny Aiello, 86, dies

Los Angeles – Hollywood star Danny Aiello has died, according to People magazine.

According to a report by TMZ the 86-year-old actor, best known for his role in films such as Moonstruck and Do the Right Thing, died on Thursday night in New Jersey where he was being treated at a medical facility.

Aiello received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the classic 1989 Spike Lee film Do the Right Thing.

His spokesperson released the following statement: "It is with profound sorrow to report that Danny Aiello, beloved husband, father, grandfather, actor and musician passed away last night after a brief illness. The family asks for privacy at this time. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date."

Compiled by Herman Eloff.