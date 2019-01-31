It's official! Ben Affleck is no longer Batman

2019-01-31 06:33
 
Actor and director Ben Affleck.

Los Angeles — Who will be inside the suit remains unknown but The Batman has a release date.

Warner Bros. on Wednesday announced that Matt Reeves' stand-alone Batman film will hit theatres in June 2021. Ben Affleck was previously set to star in the film following his performances in Justice League and Batman v. Superman, but a new Caped Crusader is to be cast.

Affleck, who was at one point also to direct The Batman, tweeted that he's excited to see Reeves' vision of the film "come to life."

Warner Bros. also dated the next Suicide Squad film, to be written by James Gunn, for 2021. The studio set an adaption of Stephen King's The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, for November this year, and Robert Zemeckis' The Witches for October 2020.

Read more on:    ben affleck  |  batman  |  movies

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Singer James Ingram (66) dies Duchess Meghan inspired Prince Harry to drop these five bad habits SABC axes Real Talk Palace officials call for end to social media abuse of Duchesses Kate and Meghan Standing ovation for Oscar-winning SA director Gavin Hood at the Sundance Film Festival
Christian Bale reveals more about his South African family and his unique connection with Mzansi This Vivienne Westwood documentary is a must-watch on South African TV tonight! Ron Howard will be making a documentary about the town named Paradise that was devastated by California wildfires Why royals don’t always wear their seat belt WATCH: Now you can be just as ripped as Chris Hemsworth thanks to his new fitness app!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Brave hearts needed for the M-Net Movies Epic pop-up channel on DStv

2019-01-30 14:28
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 