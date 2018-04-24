Jason Momoa coming to South Africa for Comic Con

2018-04-24 09:38
 
jason momoa

Cape Town – Jason Momoa is coming to Johannesburg for Comic Con Africa which is going to be held from 14 - 16 September 2018 at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre.

Jason starred as Aquaman in the Justice League film – released last year – and reached international stardom as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones

Comic Con Africa announced the news of The Frontier actor’s local appearance on Tuesday on their Twitter account, saying: “Jason Momoa!!! The great Dothraki warlord, Khal Drogo from GoT, Aquaman and more, will be appearing at Comic Con Africa on the 15th & 16th of September 2018.”

Tickets for the invite start at R150 and can be bought here.  



