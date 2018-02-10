Jennifer Salke named new head of Amazon, replacing Roy Price

Los Angeles - Amazon said Friday it had appointed NBC's entertainment president Jennifer Salke to head its movie and television studios following the resignation of Roy Price over allegations of sexual harassment.

Price quit in October after a producer for The Man in the High Castle - one of the studio's highest-profile shows - said he had repeatedly propositioned her in 2015, making lewd suggestions during a taxi ride.

"I am both honored and emboldened by the opportunity to lead this extraordinary business," the new head of Amazon Studios said in a statement, adding that moving on from NBC was "bittersweet."

"It's an exciting time to be a content creator, and I look forward to being on the front lines of an innovative business with storytelling at its heart," she added.

Amazon said in a statement Salke had impressed executives through the "deep relationships she has nurtured" over a career that has also taken spells at 20th Century Fox and Aaron Spelling Productions.

"She's built an impeccable reputation as a big leader who emphasizes creativity, collaboration, and teamwork," Amazon added.

Price's downfall came in the wake of dozens of sexual predation allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, sparked by investigations in The New York Times and The New Yorker.

The scandal touched off a deluge of accusations against powerful men in entertainment, politics and the media, forcing many industries to re-examine workplace policies.