Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host after anti-gay comments surface

New York - Kevin Hart says he has stepped down as Oscars host following an outcry over previous anti-gay tweets by the comedian.

Kevin posted an apology to the LGBTQ+ community on Twitter on Friday.

He said he stepped down so as not to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.

On Thursday, Kevin wrote on Instagram that critics should "stop being negative" after years-old tweets surfaced in which he used homophobic slurs. In an accompanying video, a shirtless Hart said he wasn't going to "let the craziness frustrate me." Hart said he "loves everybody."



The gay media watchdog group GLAAD said it has reached out to Oscars broadcaster ABC, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and Hart's management to "discuss Kevin's anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and record."

In a 2010 stand-up special, Hart said "if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.