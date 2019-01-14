Lady Gaga and Glenn Close both win best actress at Critics' Choice Awards

California — Roma is the top winner at the Critics' Choice Awards, winning best picture, foreign language film and a pair of individual honors for director Alfonso Cuaron.
The 24th annual ceremony held Sunday at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, also split the top actress award between Glenn Close for The Wife and Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born. The split win comes a week after Close won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a film drama, an award that many expected Lady Gaga would win.
The Americans and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tied for top television winners with three apiece.
Black Panther and Vice each won three awards, including best actor for Christian Bale for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney.
FILM
Best Picture
“Roma”
Best Actor
Christian Bale – “Vice”
Best Actress
Glenn Close – “The Wife”
Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – “Green Book”
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Young Actor/Actress
Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”
Best Acting Ensemble
“The Favourite”
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Schrader – “First Reformed”
Best Adapted Screenplay
Barry Jenkins – “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”
Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – “Black Panther”
Best Editing
Tom Cross – “First Man”
Best Costume Design
Ruth Carter – “Black Panther”
Best Hair and Makeup
“Vice”
Best Visual Effects
“Black Panther”
Best Animated Feature
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Best Action Movie
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”
Best Comedy
“Crazy Rich Asians”
Best Actor in a Comedy
Best Actress in a Comedy
Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
“A Quiet Place”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Roma”
Best Song
“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”
Best Score
Justin Hurwitz – “First Man”
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
“The Americans” (FX)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Rhys – “The Americans” (FX)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Emmerich – “The Americans” (FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Thandie Newton – “Westworld” (HBO)
Best Comedy Series
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Best Limited Series
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
(FX)
Best Movie Made for Television
“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Darren Criss – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American
Crime Story” (FX)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for
Television
Amy Adams – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)
Patricia Arquette – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for
Television
Ben Whishaw – “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made
for Television
Patricia Clarkson – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)
Best Animated Series
“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)
(Photos: AP)
