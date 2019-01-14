Lady Gaga and Glenn Close both win best actress at Critics' Choice Awards

California — Roma is the top winner at the Critics' Choice Awards, winning best picture, foreign language film and a pair of individual honors for director Alfonso Cuaron.

The 24th annual ceremony held Sunday at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, also split the top actress award between Glenn Close for The Wife and Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born. The split win comes a week after Close won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a film drama, an award that many expected Lady Gaga would win.

The Americans and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tied for top television winners with three apiece.

Black Panther and Vice each won three awards, including best actor for Christian Bale for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

See the full list of winners here:

FILM

Best Picture

“Roma”

Best Actor

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Best Actress

Glenn Close – “The Wife”

Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – “Green Book”

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Young Actor/Actress

Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”

Best Acting Ensemble

“The Favourite”

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Schrader – “First Reformed”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Barry Jenkins – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – “Black Panther”

Best Editing

Tom Cross – “First Man”

Best Costume Design

Ruth Carter – “Black Panther”

Best Hair and Makeup

“Vice”

Best Visual Effects

“Black Panther”

Best Animated Feature

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Action Movie

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Best Comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Best Actor in a Comedy

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Best Actress in a Comedy

Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

“A Quiet Place”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Roma”

Best Song

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Best Score

Justin Hurwitz – “First Man”

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

“The Americans” (FX)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans” (FX)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Emmerich – “The Americans” (FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Thandie Newton – “Westworld” (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best Limited Series

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Best Movie Made for Television

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Darren Criss – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Amy Adams – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Patricia Arquette – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Ben Whishaw – “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Patricia Clarkson – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Best Animated Series

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

(Photos: AP)