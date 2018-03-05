LIVE: The Shape of Water wins best picture

2018-03-05 03:11

Minute-by-minute updates from inside the 90th Academy Awards taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Last Updated at 07:30
07:06

Final verdict Oscars 2018 was boring, bland and predictable. 

Do better in 2019!

It's a wrap from us.
07:06

If you missed all the action catch the repeat tonight at 21:00 on M-Net (DStv 101).
06:51
06:50

The winners of the night are Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway for getting it right this year!
06:47

WINNER:

Best Picture - The Shape Of Water.
06:45

The trailer for season 6 of House of Cards is out!
06:42

THE best moment of the night.
06:41

Bonnie and Clyde are back on stage. 

Don't mess this up you two!
06:40

The big one is up next.

Here are the nominees for Best Picture:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
06:37

Wow!

What a goosebump moment. 
06:34

WINNER:

Best Actress - Frances McDormand.
06:32

Haai Meryl!
06:30

Awkward. 
06:28

No jet ski for Gary Oldman.
06:27

Two more categories to go. 

Who will win Best Actress and Best Picture?
06:27
06:25

WINNER:

Best Actor - Gary Oldman.
06:21

Can we look like Dame Helen Mirren when we're in our 70s, please. 
06:21

We'll just leave this here.
06:20

Yes, you did!
06:20
06:17

This is Del Toro's fourth nomination and first win. 
06:15

WINNER:

Best Directing - Guillermo del Toro.
06:11

Remember this scene in Coco?

Best rendition of the award-winning song. 
06:07

So this happened on the red carpet.
06:05

Awww.
06:03

WINNER:

Best Original Song - Remember Me.
06:02

Sidenote: Every time we hear Keala Settle sing This is Me
06:01

WINNER:

Best Original Score - The Shape of Water.
05:51
05:49

WINNER:

Best Cinematography - Blade Runner: 2049.
05:48

ICYMI: Jordan Peele is the first black filmmaker nominated for directing, writing, and producing.
05:43

Meanwhile backstage...
05:42

#Goals
05:42
05:37

WINNER:

Best Original Screenplay - Get Out. 
05:35

WINNER:

Best Adapted Screenplay - Call Me By Your Name
05:28

This is how you do a photo bomb.
05:27
05:26

Stand up For Something was co-written by Common and Diane Warren. 

This is the legendary songwriter's eight nomination and she's ready to take home a golden statue. 
05:24
05:22

Preach Leslie!
05:20

Dear Academy,

Can Tiffany and Maya host the Oscars next year, pretty please. 

K, thanks!
05:18

Watch the trailer for The Silent Child. 
05:17

WINNER:

Best Live Action Short - The Silent Child
05:16

Hands down these two made movie history with those scenes. 
05:14

WINNER:

Best Documentary Short Subject - Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405.
05:10
2018-03-04 22:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
