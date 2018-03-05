LIVE: The Shape of Water wins best picture
2018-03-05 03:11
Minute-by-minute updates from inside the 90th Academy Awards taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Final verdict Oscars 2018 was boring, bland and predictable.
Do better in 2019!
It's a wrap from us.
The winners of the night are Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway for getting it right this year!
WINNER:
Best Picture - The Shape Of Water.
The trailer for season 6 of House of Cards is out!
THE best moment of the night.
Bonnie and Clyde are back on stage.
Don't mess this up you two!
The big one is up next.
Here are the nominees for Best Picture:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Wow!
What a goosebump moment.
WINNER:
Best Actress - Frances McDormand.
No jet ski for Gary Oldman.
Two more categories to go.
Who will win Best Actress and Best Picture?
WINNER:
Best Actor - Gary Oldman.
Can we look like Dame Helen Mirren when we're in our 70s, please.
We'll just leave this here.
This is Del Toro's fourth nomination and first win.
WINNER:
Best Directing - Guillermo del Toro.
Remember this scene in Coco?
Best rendition of the award-winning song.
So this happened on the red carpet.
WINNER:
Best Original Song - Remember Me.
Sidenote: Every time we hear Keala Settle sing This is Me.
WINNER:
Best Original Score - The Shape of Water.
WINNER:
Best Cinematography - Blade Runner: 2049.
ICYMI: Jordan Peele is the first black filmmaker nominated for directing, writing, and producing.
WINNER:
Best Original Screenplay - Get Out.
WINNER:
Best Adapted Screenplay - Call Me By Your Name.
This is how you do a photo bomb.
Stand up For Something was co-written by Common and Diane Warren.
This is the legendary songwriter's eight nomination and she's ready to take home a golden statue.
Dear Academy,
Can Tiffany and Maya host the Oscars next year, pretty please.
K, thanks!
Watch the trailer for The Silent Child.
WINNER:
Best Live Action Short - The Silent Child.
Hands down these two made movie history with those scenes.
WINNER:
Best Documentary Short Subject - Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405.