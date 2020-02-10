LIVE: Oscars 2020

2020-02-10 02:24

Leandra Engelbrecht

Minute-by-minute updates from inside the 92nd Academy Awards taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awar
Last Updated at 03:05
03:00

Cynthia Erivo has been nominated in two categories. 

If she wins either Best Song or Best Actress she'll become an EGOT winner!
02:57

Best actress nominee Charlize Theron looks stunning!
02:56

02:53

Moms are still ruling the red carpet in 2020. 

Keanu Reeves brought his mom Patricia Taylor as his plus one. 
02:37

Hi Brad.
02:34

Red carpet host Billy Porter came to slay!
02:25


02:24

It's Hollywood's biggest night and there was no way we were going to miss it.

We're so obsessed with movies (and celebrities) that we got up at the crack of dawn to give you minute-to-minute updates of the Academy Awards ceremony. 
Oscars battle set to begin amid crystals and controversy

2020-02-09 13:54
