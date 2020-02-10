Leandra Engelbrecht
LIVE: Oscars 2020
2020-02-10 02:24
Minute-by-minute updates from inside the 92nd Academy Awards taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Cynthia Erivo has been nominated in two categories.
If she wins either Best Song or Best Actress she'll become an EGOT winner!
Best actress nominee Charlize Theron looks stunning!
United States - The silver screen's biggest night is here - Oscars campaigns have been wrapped up, predictions placed and champagne iced. While many pundits expect relentless marches to victory for and the four leading acting nominees, surprises will no doubt be in store.
Moms are still ruling the red carpet in 2020.
Keanu Reeves brought his mom Patricia Taylor as his plus one.
Red carpet host Billy Porter came to slay!
Cape Town - The nominees for the 2020 Oscars were announced in Los Angeles on Monday, 13 January. Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced during a two-part live presentation via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's digital platforms. Issa Rae and John Cho announced the nominees live from the David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
It's Hollywood's biggest night and there was no way we were going to miss it.
We're so obsessed with movies (and celebrities) that we got up at the crack of dawn to give you minute-to-minute updates of the Academy Awards ceremony.