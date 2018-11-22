Local film gets R2.5m grant from lottery fund

Cape Town - The National Lotteries Commission, has unleashed a powerful production and a unique training and development opportunity for aspiring South African filmmakers on award-winning director, Sunu Gonera’s upcoming movie with a grant of R2 499 000.
Riding with Sugar is a coming-of-age, feel-good story about a young refugee who, despite many setbacks, finds a way to create a better life in Cape Town.
“For almost two decades it has been my dream to make this film,” said Gonera, developing a vision not only for South Africa, but for all of Africa and beyond.
“With this grant, the NLC has empowered us not only to achieve this, but to provide potentially life-changing opportunities for blossoming young South African creative talent, many of whom will ultimately go on to make their own films.”
Producing partner Helena Spring said: “We deeply appreciate an important South African film like Riding With Sugar being given the means by the NLC - to provide hands-on experience for young filmmakers - and in doing so, contributing to South Africa’s artistic and cultural development.
“Facilitated by the SA FILM Academy, trainees in key departments and shadowing crew and heads of departments, experience the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the heart of a major South African feature and witness first-hand the professional work-ethic, distinctive style and huge creativity of a role model and industry icon like Sunu Gonera, first hand.”
Coupling Gonera’s unique, Afrocentric visual style and Afro-futurist sensibility with a strong British, Kenyan, Nigerian and South African cast including Akin Omotoso and Hakeem Kae Kazeem, the film’s highly anticipated 2019 release promises to be huge in SA, the African continent and internationally.
