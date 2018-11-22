Local film gets R2.5m grant from lottery fund

2018-11-22 17:00
 
Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Mambo and Charles Mnene as Jos

Cape Town - The National Lotteries Commission, has unleashed a powerful production and a unique training and development opportunity for aspiring South African filmmakers on award-winning director, Sunu Gonera’s upcoming movie with a grant of R2 499 000.

Riding with Sugar is a coming-of-age, feel-good story about a young refugee who, despite many setbacks, finds a way to create a better life in Cape Town.  

READ MORE: Want to be in a movie? Here's your chance!

“For almost two decades it has been my dream to make this film,” said Gonera, developing a vision not only for South Africa, but for all of Africa and beyond.  

“With this grant, the NLC has empowered us not only to achieve this, but to provide potentially life-changing opportunities for blossoming young South African creative talent, many of whom will ultimately go on to make their own films.”

Producing partner Helena Spring said: “We deeply appreciate an important South African film like Riding With Sugar being given the means by the NLC - to provide hands-on experience for young filmmakers - and in doing so, contributing to South Africa’s artistic and cultural development.

“Facilitated by the SA FILM Academy, trainees in key departments and shadowing crew and heads of departments, experience the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the heart of a major South African feature and witness first-hand the professional work-ethic, distinctive style and huge creativity of a role model and industry icon like Sunu Gonera, first hand.”

Coupling Gonera’s unique, Afrocentric visual style and Afro-futurist sensibility with a strong British, Kenyan, Nigerian and South African cast including Akin Omotoso and Hakeem Kae Kazeem, the film’s highly anticipated 2019 release promises to be huge in SA, the African continent and internationally.

SEE SOME BEHIND-THE-SCENES PICS HERE:




Read more on:    local films  |  riding with sugar  |  movies

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PIC: Tamaryn Green's Miss Universe costume is inspired by the blue crane Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters packs up her New York apartment PICS: Demi-Leigh gives us major 70s boho vibes Where is Kevin Spacey? PIC: Basetsana Kumalo looks back on her Miss World 1994 journey
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Survivor SA: The secrets behind tribal council The 9 best weddings on internet TV
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Kanarie to keep singing at local cinemas for extended run

2018-11-21 14:23
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 