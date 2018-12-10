Local gay war drama, Canary, rakes in an impressive R1.4m at local box office

Canary

Cape Town - Christiaan Olwagen’s 80’s musical drama, Canary (Kanarie) - starring comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout, this weekend hit the R1.4m mark at the South African box office. 

It was announced last month that the film’s run at local cinemas would be extended due to popular demand

Canary is a coming-of-age musical war drama, set in South Africa in 1985, about a young boy who discovers how through hardship, camaraderie, first love, and the liberating freedom of music, the true self can be discovered.

According to the distributors of the film, Filmfinity, Canary has raked in an impressive R1 404 290.08 to date. This far surpasses the usual benchmark of R1.2m for South African commercial films. 

"We’re thrilled about what the film has achieved thus far, but we’re even more excited about what awaits in 2019," said Jaco Smit, co-producer and CEO of Marche Media. 

"Those who didn’t get to see the film in theatres will be able to watch it on DStv BoxOffice or on DVD in February next year. We’re also very excited about the exclusive release of the film’s soundtrack.

"We’re also currently in the final stages of discussing the international distribution of the film," Jaco added. 

About his role in the critically acclaimed film, Schalk Bezuidenhout said: "I think it’s a very beautiful and important story. I hope that the film will mean something to young people who are struggling with their sexuality. Hopefully it helps them feel less scared."

Canary earlier this year won the best feature film award at kykNET's annual Silwerskerm Film Festival

