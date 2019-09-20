Malaysia bans Jennifer Lopez stripper movie 'Hustlers'

2019-09-20 12:25
 
Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in 'Hustlers.'

Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia has banned the hit Jennifer Lopez movie Hustlers, authorities said Friday, criticising the film about strippers as packed with "obscene content" not suitable for cinema-goers in the conservative country.

The star-studded movie - billed as a female Wolf of Wall Street - is about how New York strippers turned the tables on wealthy businessmen during the financial crisis.

The real-life tale depicts how a group of women resorted to increasingly criminal tactics, such as spiking men's drinks before emptying their bank accounts, as the stock market crash hit strip club receipts.

But Malaysia's Film Censorship Board banned the movie from cinemas, saying it would have to make so many cuts to racy scenes there would be barely anything left to screen.

"This film contains too many scenes with too much excessive obscene content, and is not suitable for public screening," the board's chairman Mohamad Zamberi Abdul Aziz told AFP.

"We can see women's breasts and mens' private parts. There are also erotic dances which are too much, and scenes (with drugs)."

Square Box Pictures, the film's distributor in Malaysia, confirmed the ban in an Instagram post: "We deeply apologise for the inconveniences caused to our beloved followers, fans of the movie, medias and partners."

The film had reportedly been due for release at cinemas Thursday.

It is common for censors in the Muslim-majority country to ban films entirely or cut scenes related to subjects they deem sensitive.

Other films that were banned from Malaysian cinemas include The Shawshank Redemption and children's movie Barney's Great Adventure.

Earlier this year censors cut gay sex scenes from Rocketman, the movie musical based on the life of British singer Elton John, sparking anger from art critics.

READ MORE: Elton John fuming after Russia censors 'Rocketman'

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ndlovu Youth Choir misses out on 'America's Got Talent' win Sho Madjozi on viral hit 'John Cena': It's inspired by heartache Anthony Mackie cancels Comic Con Africa appearance for second year in a row Call 911! Kim's security guard tackled Kris Jenner into hospital! 7 photos of Zodwa Wabantu's rumoured new 'Ben 10'
TV GUIDE: Fill your Thursday night with drama Zozibini sparkles in the same dress Bonang wore to host the 2019 Miss South Africa finale Ndlovu Youth Choir shines for Africa in powerful final performance on 'America's Got Talent' Archie's godmother is one of Meghan Markle's closest celebrity friends 11 pics of Dineo and Solo’s breathtaking wedding ceremony
NEXT ON CHANNELX

From wild child to sensitive dude: Shia LaBeouf reveals a new side in surprising interview

2019-09-20 12:17
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 