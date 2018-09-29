Masseur alleges sexual assault by Kevin Spacey in 2016

Los Angeles - A masseur in California filed suit on Friday against Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey, the latest in a series of sex allegations faced by the actor.

The complainant, identified only as John Doe in the Los Angeles Superior Court file, alleges that Spacey groped him during a massage session in Malibu, California, two years ago.

A representative of Spacey allegedly contacted the plaintiff requesting a massage for the actor at a private home.

The complainant said that after he went to the home and began performing a massage on Spacey the actor pulled his hand into the actor's genital area.

A startled Doe was eventually able to get away with his massage table but, in his rush to depart, left sheets and oil behind, the suit says.

Spacey was considered one of the finest actors of his generation. His career has nosedived following allegations bymore than a dozen men in the United States and Britain.

He has not been charged but remains under investigation in both countries.

The first public report of alleged abuse by him came from actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that Spacey sexually abused him when Rapp was 14, in 1986.

Spacey apologized to Rapp, claiming not to remember the incident, but remained silent as accusations against him mushroomed.

As a result, Netflix dropped Spacey from its political thriller series House of Cards, and he was dumped from his scenes in Ridley Scott's film All the Money in the World.

Spacey is one of the most high-profile scalps in the torrent of allegations that have brought down male power players from the worlds of politics, finance, entertainment and journalism, in the wake of accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein a year ago.