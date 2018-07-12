Neill Blomkamp to direct new RoboCop sequel

New York — RoboCop is coming back. Again.

MGM is developing the sequel RoboCop Returns with District 9 and Elysium filmmaker Neill Blomkamp to direct.

The film will be a sequel to Paul Verhoeven's 1987 original about a cyborg police officer in a crime-ridden Detroit. It's to be based on a never-made spec script by the 1987 film's writers, Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner.

Neill tweeted that he is very excited about the project.

Very excited about this https://t.co/0R38DzSXp5 — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) July 11, 2018

Two other sequels followed, in 1990 and 1993. MGM attempted a $100-million RoboCop reboot in 2014, starring Joel Kinnaman. It failed to kickstart the franchise, with $58.6m in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada, though it fared better at the overseas box office with $184.1m.



Deadline first reported the project.