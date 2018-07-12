Neill Blomkamp to direct new RoboCop sequel

New York — RoboCop is coming back. Again.

MGM is developing the sequel RoboCop Returns with District 9 and Elysium filmmaker Neill Blomkamp to direct.

The film will be a sequel to Paul Verhoeven's 1987 original about a cyborg police officer in a crime-ridden Detroit. It's to be based on a never-made spec script by the 1987 film's writers, Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner.

Neill tweeted that he is very excited about the project. 

Two other sequels followed, in 1990 and 1993. MGM attempted a $100-million RoboCop reboot in 2014, starring Joel Kinnaman. It failed to kickstart the franchise, with $58.6m in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada, though it fared better at the overseas box office with $184.1m.

Deadline first reported the project.

Whitney Houston's mom reacts to abuse claims in new documentary

2018-07-12 09:20
